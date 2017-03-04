



The Scotland men’s international hockey squad has been announced to compete at World League 2 in Belfast.





The tournament, held on 11-19 March, will see the top two qualify for the next stage of World League where there will be the opportunity to qualify for the Hockey World Cup.



Scotland has been drawn in Pool B where they will face France, Poland and Wales. The Scots feature in the opening match of the tournament against the French, who were the recent opponents for Scotland in a series of close test matches. Last year Scotland won a four-nation tournament in Poland ahead of both France and Poland. Scotland faced Wales in the final of World League 1 last year with the Welsh taking the victory on that occasion. It is set to be a very competitive Pool.



Pool A will see Ireland, Italy, Ukraine, and Austria compete for places in the quarter finals with final positions in the Pools determining who each team will face in the quarter finals.



It’s another big year for Scotland’s men’s team as the team will then compete in August when they play at EuroHockey Championship II held in Glasgow. The ultimate goal for the squad this year is to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Derek Forsyth, Scotland Men’s Head Coach, said: “There has been some change in the men’s squad over the last few years, and we are all very excited by the potential of this squad who will play at World League 2, building on performances in World League last year.



“There were some tough selection decisions to make, and now that we have announced our squad I know that everyone is looking forward to tournament hockey.”



Scotland’s squad for World League 2 in Belfast:



David Forrester, Edinburgh University

Tommy Alexander, Reading

Wei Adams, Canterbury

Russell Anderson, Cannock

Tim Atkins, Reading

Michael Bremner, TC Blau-Weiss

Gavin Byers, Grove Menzieshill

Ben Cosgrove, Grove Menzieshill

Dan Coultas, Edinburgh University

Callum Duke, Hillhead

Alan Forsyth, Surbiton

Cammy Fraser, Grange

Ed Greaves, Nurnberger HTC

Willie Marshall, Surbiton

Lee Morton, Kelburne

Nick Parkes, Surbiton

Duncan Riddell, Grange

Jamie Wong, Edinburgh University



Scottish Hockey Union media release