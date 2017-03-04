BHOPAL: The Indian women's hockey team continued their fine run in the ongoing five-match Test series, scoring a 2-1 victory over Belarus in the second match on Friday.





India got off to a good start by earning a penalty corner in the 9th minute. It was striker Rani Rampal who successfully converted the PC to give her team a 1-0 lead.



However, Belarus did well in the next two quarters to contain the Indian women and not allow them too many chances in the striking circle with strong defence.



The visitors equalised in the 36th minute when Sviatlana Bahushevich, who also scored the lone goal for Belarus on Thursday, struck a fine field goal.



They continued to hold the Indian eves right till the end but a 60th minute penalty corner proved to be crucial as India managed to seal the game with Lalremsiami converting the opportunity.



India are now 2-0 up in the Test Series.



The Times of India