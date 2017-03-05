KUALA LUMPUR: Division One champions Nur Insafi needed a penalty shootout to check into the President’s Cup semi-finals – and keep their hopes of a double alive.





Nur Insafi defeated Politeknik Malaysia-KPT 3-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time during their President’s Cup quarter-final, second-leg match at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday.



The teams had also drawn 1-1 in the first leg on Thursday.



Yesterday, Politeknik took the lead in the 12th minute off a field goal by Mohd Shazwi Rani.



Nur Insafi equalised in the 26th minute through Nur Raahul Hrsikesa before Mohamed Aleeq put them 2-1 up in the 31st minute.



Politeknik then made it 2-2 with a 52nd-minute goal by Khairul Helmy Napi.



But luck deserted them in the shootout.



Nur Insafi will face RMAF Rajawali in the last four.



RMAF drew 1-1 with Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) at the Subang Hockey Stadium yesterday but still go through 3-2 on aggregate.



RMAF won the first-leg tie 2-1.



The other semi-final will be between Division One runners-up Police and UPM-KPT.



Police qualify for the last four in style – with a 10-4 aggregate win over Johor. Having won the first-leg clash 7-3, Police had no problem winning the return leg 3-1.



Police got their goals through Mohd Rahimi Iskanda, S. Baljit Singh and Faizal Reza Mohd Noor while Johor got their consolation goal through Mohd Nor Hafiq Abdul Ghaffar.



