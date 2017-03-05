Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the team for Pakistan National Senior Hockey team’s tour of New Zealand and Australia in order to develop a competent batch of players, 5 new athletes have been included who would be given more exposure during the said tour whereas Senior players are being given rest for the time being. The Team shall comprise of the following Officials & players:-





GOALKEEPERS:



Amjad Ali & Mazhar Abbas



DEFENDERS:



Ammad Shakeel Butt, M. Aleem Bilal, Nawaz Ashfaq, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, M. Rizwan Junior, M. Atif Mushtaq & M. Faisal Qadir



FORWARDS:



M. Irfan Junior, M. Umar Bhutta (V.Capt), Abdul Haseem Khan (Captain), Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Muhammad Dilber, M. Azfar Yaqoob, M. Arslan Qadir & Umair Sarfaraz.



STAND BY:



GOALKEEPERS:



Waleed Akhtar, Hafiz Ali Umair & Ali Haider



DEFENDERS:



Mubashir Ali, Junaid Kamal, Taimoor Malik & Qazi Asfand Yar



FORWARDS:



M. Atiq, Sharjeel Saeed, Sami Ullah & Yasir Dilawar



OFFICIALS:



Mr. Abdul Hanif Khan (Manager), Col. (R) Mohsin Ali (Assistant Manager), Khawaja M. Junaid (Head Coach), Mr. Ahmed Alam (Coach) & Mr. M. Nadeem Khan Lodhi (Video Analyst).



The PHF has directed following Officials & players to report to Camp Commandant at National Hockey Stadium Lahore on 6th March 2017/1100 hours, positively.



PHF Media release