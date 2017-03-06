Peffermill played host to a day of hockey that saw finals places claimed in the men’s District Cup and Plate finals, and the men’s Reserve Cup and Plate finals.





Men’s Reserve Plate – Western Wildcats 3s 1-4 Grove Menzieshill 3s



The day got off to a great start on Pitch 2 where Grove Menzieshill 3s were on form to beat Western Wildcats 3s to reach the Men’s Reserve Plate final. Wildcats 3s took the lead on four minutes through a field goal.



Grove Menzieshill 3s equalised in the 17th minute when Shaan Afzal hit the net to pull his side to level terms. Then Grove Menzieshill 3s took the lead in 57 minutes through an Andrew Gillespie field goal.



They struck again two minutes later with Afzal hitting his second and his team’s third, before he completed his hat-trick in the 67 minute to complete the scoring.



Men’s Reserve Plate - Anchor 2s 2-3 Watsonians 3s



A competitive encounter between Anchor 2s and Watsonians 3s on Pitch 1 saw the latter progress to the final in a close match. Watsonians 3s took an early lead when Andrew Littlejohn scored to put his side in front. He then scored his and his team’s second of the match in the 11th minute through a penalty stroke



Anchor 2s pulled one back in the 24th minute when Alan Walker struck from a penalty corner, before Walker equalised a few minutes later with another penalty corner.



Watsonians snatched the win by scoring in the 63rd minute when David Hogarth sunk a penalty stroke into the back of the net.



Men’s Reserve Cup - Grange 3s 3-0 PSL Clydesdale 3s



Grange 3s were comprehensive in their victory over PSL Clydesdale 3s to reach the final of the Men’s Reserve Cup. Grange 3s took the lead through Harry Templeton early in the match. They had to wait until the 32nd minute before they doubled their lead when Tom Folds struck a field goal to make it 2-0. Folds struck again on 65 minutes to bag a brace and complete the scoring in a solid 3-0 victory.



Men’s Reserve Cup - Uddingston 3s 0-6 Hillhead 3s



Hillhead 3s were on glittering form in their semi-final against Uddingston 3s in the other Men’s Reserve Cup clash. It took them six minutes to open the scoring when Matt Appelquist struck a field goal. Then 22 minutes Appelquist struck his and his team’s second goal of the match to make it 2-0.



Hillhead 3s then struck three goals in fifteen minutes. First it was Ciaran Quinn, before Appelquist completed his hat-trick on 49 minutes. Then in the 54th minute Alan Meikle struck a penalty corner, before Meikle struck his second and Hillhead 3s sixth a short time later to make the score 6-0.



Men’s District Plate - Edinburgh University 2s 8-0 Highland 2s



The performance of the day arguably came from Edinburgh University 2s who progressed to the Men’s District Plate final with an 8-0 victory over Highland 2s.



The opening goal came in the second minute when Hodgson struck a field goal. They had to wait until 31 minutes before bagging a second, and it was Euan Christie who delivered through a penalty corner.



Just after half time it was 3-0 when Monty Fitzpatrick scored from open play. Then in a ten minute spell of goals Will Needham, Alec Fraser, Freddie Filor, Euan Christie, and Finlay Walker all struck to make a final score of 8-0.



Men’s District Plate - ESM FP 2s 1-1 (3-1) Dundee Wanderers 2s



The other Men’s District Plate clash was a close one, and it was Erskine Stewart’s Melville Former Pupils 2s who progressed to the final after penalty strokes separated them from Dundee Wanderers 2s.



The score was 0-0 at half time and it was ESM FP 2s who eventually took the lead when Fraser Sturrock struck after 52 minutes through a penalty corner.



Dundee Wanderers 2s equalised when Gregor Pearson struck on 67 minutes through a field goal to make it 1-1.



The game went to a shoot-out and ESM won the tie when Sturrock, Ethan Hunt, and Adam Douglas scored to Wanderers’ Pearson’s solitary reply.



Men’s District Cup - Watsonians 2s 4-1 Kinross



For the day’s finale it was the Men’s District Cup semi-finals and on Pitch 2 Watsonian’s 2s claimed their spot in the final after a 4-1 victory over Kinross.



Watsonians 2s opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Chris Miller struck to make it 1-0. They doubled their lead in the 23rd minute through a Hamish Campbell field goal.



Kinross struck early in the second half through Alex Wilson from open play to pull it back to 2-1. Any prospect of a comeback was put on the backburner when Roddy Craig scored in the 45th minute. Watsonians 2s then sealed the victory in the final minute when David Munn scored to make it 4-1.



Men’s District Cup - PSL Team Sports Clydesdale 2s 2-5 Grange 2s



Grange 2s claimed the other spot in the Men’s District Cup final with a 5-2 win over PSL Team Sport Clydesdale 2s.



The opener was scored by Grange 2s in the ninth minute when Rob Barr finished off a penalty corner routine.



Grange 2s advanced their lead just before half time when Robert Nimmo struck from open play.



It was 3-0 in the 59th minute when Joe Nelmes scored before Clydesdale 2s pulled one back two minutes later through a David Clarke penalty stroke.



Grange 2s restored their advantage on 62 minutes when Barr struck his second penalty corner of the match. Then on 66 minutes David Ellis bagged a field goal to give Grange 2s a 5-1 lead.



Clydesdale 2s made it 5-2 on 69 minutes when Scott Lindsay scored, but it was Grange 2s who claimed the victory and a place in the final.



Scottish Hockey Union media release