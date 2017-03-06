



Bromac Kelburne are still in pole position by five points in the men’s first division after a 4-1 win over Western Wildcats.





It was even at the interval, Kiwi Nick Finlayson scored for the Paisley side while Rhury Smith got the Wildcats` goal.



The second half belonged to the champions, Josh Cairns scored twice from penalty corners while Johnny Christie got the other.



Second placed Grange were also 4-1 winners over Grove Menzieshill. It was a game where Grove Menzieshill missed six penalty corners and had two players with lengthy visits to the sin bin. Grange scored with their only real chance of the first half, Luke Cranney meandered along the left bye-line and somehow his shot bound effort eluded goalkeeper Steve McIlravey for an opening goal.



After the interval Grange doubled their tally with another goal, Greg Hopkinson seemed to dribble on and on in the circle and his resulting shot slide under the goalkeeper.



Not long after Callum Milne was fouled in the act of shooting in the circle, he dusted himself down and converted from the spot for Grange`s third. Cranney got his second from a slip pass by Dominic Wild at a penalty corner, Ciaran Crawford finally got a late consolation for the Taysiders.



Edinburgh University have slipped out of the top four after going down 2-1 to bottom side Gordonians. The students took the lead through Jack Henderson but the Aberdonians fought back for a deserved win.



At the other end of the table Uddingston moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Hillhead, Alex Shaw and Steven Percy scored in the first half. Uddingston's Louis Gardiner, who has just turned 15, made his men's first team debut.



However, Clydesdale`s survival cause was not helped by a goalless draw with Watsonians and the Titwood side remain second bottom in the table.



After a fairly even first half Clydesdale seemed to dominate the second period but created no penalty corners or any clear-cut open play chances, leaving Watsonians still two points ahead of the Titwood outfit but they still have two game in hand.



Edinburgh University stretched their lead at the top of the women`s first division to four points with a 4-1 win over Wildcats.



Edinburgh`s Player/coach Sam Judge scored a brace while the other goals came from Amy Brodie and Louise Campbell.



Hat-tricks by Heather Lang and Fiona Bruce were the highlights of Milne Craig Western`s 8-1 win over ninth-placed Hillhead, the results puts Western into second place in the table.



Grove Menzieshill moved into third spot with a 9-2 victory over Erskine Stewart`s Melville, Hannah McKie scored twice, the rest were all singles.



Elsewhere Dundee Wanderers beat bottom side CALA Edinburgh 4-1 and the Watsonians tussle with Kelburne ended in a 1-1 draw.



The middle of the table is still very congested but gaps are expected to form after the next round of fixtures where teams are pitched together in and around this part of the table.







Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release