



Back-to-back wins for Railway Union saw them storm back into contention for one of the women’s EY Hockey League Champions Trophy places as they saw off Ulster Elks and Ards over the weekend.





A single goal from Niamh Carey on Saturday was enough to see Railway beat the Elks before a penalty corner goal in each half on Sunday – one each from Orla Fox and Emma Smyth – lifted them into fifth place.



For Ards, it put a dent in their playoff chances though they did record a dramatic win on Friday evening when Chloe Brown struck in the last minute to beat Belfast Harlequins 1-0.



Hermes-Monkstown won a thrill-a-minute 4-3 tie at Cork Harlequins as Anna O’Flanagan added another double to her incredible scoring exploits. Nikki Evans started the run and the Dubliners were 3-0 up before Olivia Roycroft got Quins on the board.



But O’Flanagan’s second put them out of sight, putting Hermes out of range of a Cork comeback that featured Karen Bateman and Rachael Kohler goals.



They remain a point behind UCD who were comfortable 4-0 winners at Pegasus, building a 3-0 lead in the first half courtesy of Abbie Russell, Deirdre Duke and Sorcha Clarke’s tenth goal of the season.



Loreto proved too strong for Pembroke to stay in fourth place in the rankings as Jessica McGirr fired a hat trick from play in a 3-0 win.



On the men’s side, Monkstown ended their four-game losing streak when Davy Carson fired a late winner in their 3-2 success against Railway Union.



All the other goals came in a helter-skelter first quarter with brothers Jeremy and Simon McKeever countering goals from Matteo Romoli and Jason Lynch.



Town move closer to the Champions Trophy places while Railway remain in the relegation playoff zone.



Women’s EY Hockey League



Friday: Ards 1 (C Brown) Belfast Harlequins 0



Saturday: Cork Harlequins 3 (O Roycroft, K Bateman, R Kohler) Hermes-Monkstown 4 (A O’Flanagan 2, E Curran, N Evans); Ulster Elks 0 Railway Union 1 (N Carey); Pegasus 0 UCD 4 (K Mullan, D Duke, S Clarke, A Russell); Pembroke 0 Loreto 3 (J McGirr 3)Sunday: Railway Union 2 (O Fox, E Smyth) Ards 0



Men’s EY Hockey League: Railway Union 2 (J McKeever, S McKeever) Monkstown 3 (M Romoli, J Lynch, D Carson)



Women's EY Hockey League - Week 15 reports



Friday: Ards 1 (C Brown) Belfast Harlequins 0



Chloe Brown grabbed the only goal in the last minute to earn Ards’ sixth win of the campaign and keep them in the hunt for a place in the EY Champions Trophy playoffs. It was close throughout with Ards enjoying plenty of good possession but found Belfast Harlequins a tough nut to crack. Indeed, Quins won the only corner of the first quarter and also drew a good smothering stop from Naomi McKnight. In the second quarter, Ards won a couple of corners but without major threat on goal accruing, leaving it scoreless at half-time. Into the second half, Brown drew a strong save from Jade Lamont from another set-piece as well as from another shot, dragging the ball left and firing a backhand shot. Becky Weir’s crash ball was deflected just wide by Katy Bennett early in the second quarter as the game opened up. Gemma Frazer forced a save from McKnight following a drive into the right of the circle before Ards won a couple of late corners. From the first, Emma Reid’s shot deflected just wide but, from their sixth of the game, Brown fired home for the winner.



Cork Harlequins 3 (O Roycroft, K Bateman, R Kohler) Hermes-Monkstown 4 (A O’Flanagan 2, E Curran, N Evans)



Hermes-Monkstown kept up the pressure on UCD with a fine away win in a free-flowing tie at Farmer’s Cross, staying clear of a late comeback from third placed Cork Harlequins. The nature of the game was hinted at very early on when Naomi Carroll’s effort on the spin flew just past the post. The visitors took the lead soon after as Chloe Watkins and Anna O’Flanagan combined to win the ball in midfield and broke quickly. It ended up with Nikki Evans tapping in after O’Flanagan flicked ball by Emma Buckley. The remainder of the first quarter was spent in the middle third of the pitch with Watkins and Rachael Kohler enjoying a superb battle.



The second quarter started in a similar manner to the first. Rebecca Barry, who was excellent throughout, won Harlequins first penalty corner, where a Karen Bateman strike was well saved by Liz Murphy in the Hermes goal.



The rest of the quarter saw Hermes-Monkstown enjoy a lot of possession in midfield. Watkins was moving the ball expertly while O’Flanagan was a constant thorn for the Quins defence who were missing Irish internationals Roisin Upton and Yvonne O’Byrne on the day. O’Flanagan got her reward in the 26th minute to make it 2-0.



The game was almost ended as a contest just after half-time when Watkins dispatched a superb drag-flick low into the bottom corner to make it 3-0. This seemed to spark the home team to life. A superb run by Barry, beating four players in the process, led to another penalty corner. This time it was an Olivia Roycroft drag flick which pinged against the backboard to reduce the deficit.



Almost straight from start of the fourth quarter, the Dubliners quashed any hopes of a repeat of last season’s 3-3 result. An attack down the right flank led to a goalmouth scramble with O’Flanagan pouncing to score her second.



From here on, it was all Harlequins. Karen Bateman pulled one back from a penalty corner with eight minutes to go. Carroll was put through and brought another great save out of Murphy. A few penalty corners came and went before Rachael Kohler swept home in the last minute of the game to make it 4-3.



Pembroke 0 Loreto 3 (J McGirr 3)



Jessica McGirr’s hat trick saw Loreto keep the chasers for the fourth EY Champions Trophy playoff place at arm’s distance. She opened the scoring in the second minute to give the Beaufort side the perfect start and, from there, they enjoyed a large volume of the ball and generally controlled the tie.



But they were unable to make the most of some big chances as they intercepted a couple of loose passes out of the Pembroke defence – Lizzie Colvin to the fore in midfield – to create huge overload chances. It meant that Pembroke always had a sniff of a chance and they created a couple of really good openings in the second half to draw level, the pick of them a rising reverse from the left by Elaine Thompson that Louisa Healy had to be wary of tip over the bar.



Loreto, though, kept piling forward, using space down the flanks to good effect and they eventually put the game to bed in the closing quarter with McGirr unleashing a powerful shot from mid-circle for her second. She subsequently wrapped up the win with her and Loreto’s third goal.



Pegasus 0 UCD 4 (K Mullan, D Duke, S Clarke, A Russell)



UCD maintained their narrow lead at the top of the women’s EY Hockey League as three first half goals put them in the clear with plenty of time to spare. They were in front from four minutes in; following a turnover, a defence-splitting pass was worked into the circle to Abbie Russell who drew Sammy-Jo Greer and snuck the ball under the goalkeeper and just over the line before the defender could clear. It was 2-0 in the 14th minute when UCD drove into the circle from a free, dropped the ball off to Sorcha Clarke for her 10th goal of the campaign. Pegasus settled more in the second quarter with Alex Speers going close but the students made it 3-0 in the 26th minute as Deirdre Duke escaped her marker and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Pegasus had the best of the third quarter but, with Suzanne Ferris going close, they could not reduce the deficit. And they were stung for a fourth time in the closing quarter when a pin-point pass found Katie Mullan unmarked. Her reverse stick effort appeared to be going wide but took a deflection off Greer to drop inside the goal.





Credit:Rowland White/PressEye



Ulster Elks 0 Railway Union 1 (N Carey)



Railway moved back into the top half of the table with Niamh Carey’s goal keeping them in contention for an EY Champions Trophy place. They started the faster at Jordanstown and had an initial period of pressure. Elks slowly grew into the game and had the best opportunity near the end of the quarter with a shot that slid just wide.



As the second quarter drew to a close, a cross-come-shot shot was deflected in at the back post by Niamh Carey to give Railway the lead for what proved the only goal. In the second half, Robyn Chambers and Shirley McCay were now starting to dominate in midfield and push the Elks forward. However, the Railway defence – especially Sarah Canning – were resolute and broke down any attacks, setting up fast counter attacks.



The fourth quarter saw Elks exert some consistent pressure but they could not convert that on the scoreboard. Both teams won short corners but, again, none were scored. The game became end to end as Elks searched for an equalizer and Railway pressed to make the game safe. However, defences were on top and no goals were scored.





Credit:Rowland White/PressEye



Men’s EY Hockey League:



Railway Union 2 (J McKeever, S McKeever) Monkstown 3 (M Romoli, J Lynch, D Carson)



Monkstown ended their four-game losing streak in the men’s EY Hockey League as Davy Carson grabbed a fourth quarter winner at Park Avenue. All the other goals came in the first quarter in a wild start to the tie.

Railway were first on the score sheet when against the run of play captain Simon McKeever scored a rebound following a crash ball in from the left by Adam O'Callaghan.



A minute later, Monkstown equalised when Jason Lynch arrived at the right post to put in a rebound after Stephen O'Keefe had made the initial save. Monkstown went ahead following a good right to left run by Kyle Good who crashed in a reverse stock shot which was tipped in by Matteo Romoli. Just before the end of a busy first quarter, Railway got back on even terms from their first corner when Mark English's drag was saved by Max Maguire but Jeremy McKeever was first to the rebound to slot the ball into the net.



The second quarter was more settled with Monkstown dominating but few clear-cut chances accrued. In the last minute before half time, Mark English won a corner but he put his ensuing drag wide. Monkstown quickly counter attacked, winning a corner on the half time hooter which was subsequently saved by O'Keefe and cleared by Railway.



The balance of power continued to be in Monkstown’s favour but Stephen O'Keefe and Kenny Carroll managed to clear the danger, with David Carson and Jason Lynch providing the main threats. In a competitive final quarter, with both teams looking for the win, it was Monkstown who prevailed, edging ahead early on in the quarter when a through ball found David Carson free on the left of the circle and he drove the ball in at the right post. With six minutes left on the clock, Railway withdrew their goalie in an effort to find an equaliser but Monkstown held firm to win the game by a single goal.



Irish Hockey Association media release