

Lewis Prosser opens the scoring for Surbiton in their 4-1 win over Beeston. Credit David Kissman



Hampstead and Westminster battled back from three goals down to claim a 4-3 win over East Grinstead on Sunday, as they continue to push for a play-off spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Ashley Jackson and Andy Piper both scored in the 19th minute for East Grinstead and Josep Farres Palet added a third after the break.



But after half time a brace from Rupert Shipperley and goals from Will Calnan and Marr Guise Brown helped Hampstead take a victory which puts them fourth, five points clear.



Holcombe took a convincing 5-1 win over Brooklands Manchester University with a brace from Nick Bandurak leading the scoring. Rob Field, Barry Middleton and Ian Lewers were also on target with Sam Perrin scoring the consolation for Brooklands. The result puts Holcombe just one point away from securing a play-off berth.



Wimbledon still hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table after beating Reading 2-1 with Chris Gregg and Simon Mantell scoring their goals. Ben Boon pulled one back late on for Reading.



Goals from Lewis Prosser, Alan Forsyth, Aaron Blumfield and Zach Wallace saw Surbiton come back from a goal down to beat Beeston 4-1. Will Byas had opened the scoring for Beeston after 10 minutes.



On Saturday, Canterbury gave their survival chances a big boost with a 3-1 win over bottom of the table Loughborough Students. Craig Boyne scored twice and James Oates hit their other goal. Evan Kimber scored for Loughborough. Canterbury are now just two points off Brooklands with three games remaining.



Men’s Conference West



Cardiff and Met edged closer to the Men’s Conference West title with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the University of Birmingham, Luke Hawker scoring both of their goals.



Still in with a hope of catching Cardiff, second-placed Team Bath Buccaneers won 4-1 against Isca. Meanwhile, third-placed University of Exeter took a 2-0 win.



Fareham are battling for survival at the foot of the table and took a hard-fought 5-2 win over Cheltenham. It’s tight at the bottom and the University of Bristol continue to prop up the table despite a 1-1 draw with Old Georgians.



Men’s Conference North



A Tom Graham brace helped the University of Durham claim the Men’s Conference North title with a 5-1 win over Preston, while Angus Spittles, Charlie Stubbings and Jack Waller also scored.



Olton and West Warwickshire cannot catch them now, despite a 5-3 victory on the road at Sheffield Hallam. Martin Ebbage scored twice for Olton.



Bowdon, just one point behind Olton in the table in third, won by the same score on the road, despite a battling performance from bottom of the table Leek.



Cannock took a big step towards safety with a 4-2 win against fellow strugglers Oxton and Doncaster beat Deeside Ramblers 4-0.



Men’s Conference East



It was top versus bottom in the only Saturday game in the Men’s Conference East and the result was no surprise with Teddington winning 8-4, although Wapping put up a spirited fight.



Wapping made the brighter start with goals from Phil Messent and David McLean giving them a 2-0 lead after just four minutes.



With Teddington taking the win, Sevenoaks knew they had to beat Cambridge City to keep pace at the top of the table. Despite going a goal behind early on, they came back to win 3-1 and are level on points with Teddington.



A Marcus Mahne double saw Indian Gymkhana beat West Herts 4-3 to keep their chances of survival alive but Brighton and Hove - one place above them - also won with a 3-2 scoreline against Oxted. Southgate took a narrow 1-0 win over Richmond.



England Hockey Board Media release