



Wimbledon moved within one win of winning the regular season title in England as they beat Reading 2-1 with goals from Chris Gregg and Simon Mantell scoring their goals.





It means they are seven points ahead of Holcombe with three games remaining in the campaign. Holcombe took a convincing 5-1 win over Brooklands Manchester University with a brace from Nick Bandurak leading the scoring. Rob Field, Barry Middleton and Iain Lewers were also on target with Sam Perrin scoring the consolation for Brooklands. The result puts Holcombe just one point away from securing a play-off berth.



Goals from Lewis Prosser, Alan Forsyth, Aaron Blumfield and Zach Wallace saw Surbiton come back from a goal down to beat Beeston 4-1. Will Byas had opened the scoring for Beeston after 10 minutes. Surbiton are third and also need one win to ensure they make the playoffs.



Hampstead and Westminster battled back from three goals down to claim a 4-3 win over East Grinstead on Sunday, as they continue to push for a play-off spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.



Ashley Jackson and Andy Piper both scored in the 19th minute for East Grinstead and Josep Farres Palet added a third after the break. But, after half time, a brace from Rupert Shipperley and goals from Will Calnan and Matt Guise-Brown helped Hampstead take a victory which puts them fourth, five points clear.



On Saturday, Canterbury gave their survival chances a big boost with a 3-1 win over bottom of the table Loughborough Students. Craig Boyne scored twice and James Oates hit their other goal. Evan Kimber scored for Loughborough. Canterbury are now just two points off Brooklands with three games remaining.



Euro Hockey League media release