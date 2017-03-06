



Mink van der Weerden grabbed a 64th minutes winning goal to give HC Oranje-Rood a dramatic 4-3 win over Den Bosch in the Hoofdklasse to maintain their position in third place.





It was a high octane derby tie from the start with Kieran Govers and Jelle Galema exchanging early goals before Jair van der Horst and van der Weerden made it 3-1 at half-time.



Den Bosch fought back, though, with two goals in a three minute spell thanks to Floris Wortelboer and Govers to make it 3-3 with just eight minutes to go. But van der Weerden had the final say in the win.



HGC were the side to see their playoff prospects hampered as they lost 3-1 to Pinoke under their new coach Jesse Mahieu.

Rotterdam hammered Almere 8-2 with a Diede van Puffelen hat trick along with doubles from Jeroen Hertzberger and Simon Egerton.



Bloemendaal stay clear at the top, bouncing back from last week’s surprise draw with a 6-2 win over Hurley with Blake Govers netting a hat trick.



SV Kampong continue to be in contact with the top four with a 3-0 win over Tilburg, Constantijn Jonker scoring twice in the first 28 minutes to power the win.



Second placed AH&BC Amsterdam beat Qui Vive 6-2 with Mirco Pruyser another player to score a hat trick on the day, adding to two goals from Robert Tigges.



