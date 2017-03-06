Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India women beat Belarus, score third successive win in five-Test hockey series

Published on Monday, 06 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
India women’s skipper Rani scored twice as the team bounced back to beat Belarus 3-1 in the five-Test series(Getty Images)

India’s women’s hockey team beat Belarus 3-1 to clinch their third successive win in the five-Test Series.



After a goalless first quarter, it was Belarus who took the lead when their skipper Ryta Batura scored in the 24th minute through a penalty corner.

But the visitors failed to hold on to the lead as India skipper Rani scored two back-to-back field goals in the 35th and 39th minute to put India in command with a 2-1 lead.

Deepika scored India’s third goal in the 42nd minute to take a 3-1 lead while the defenders did well to keep the visitors from scoring in the final quarter to ensure a win.

This is a warm-up tournament ahead of their Hockey World League Round 2 tournament in Canada in April.

Hindustan Times

