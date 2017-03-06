s2h team







Having won all the first three encounters, Indian girls led by Rani Ramphal decisively won the Belarus women hockey series 3-0 even as two matches remain to be played in the five-match Series being underway at Bhopal, India. Rani's girls won the first match 5-1 before scrapping through a sixtieth minute goal for 2-1 win the second test. on Sunday, aided by Rani's brace of goals, India again outplayed the visitors for a 3-1 match win, which led to the host' 3-0 series victory.





THIRD TEST:

5.3.2017:Indian Eves continued their winning ways as they beat Belarus 3-1 to clinch their third successive win in the Five-match Test Series here on Sunday. After a goal-less first quarter, it was Belarus who took the lead when their skipper Ryta Batura scored in the 24th minute through a penalty corner. But the visitors failed to hold on to the lead as India skipper Rani scored two back-to-back field goals in the 35th and 39th minute to put India in command with a 2-1 lead. Deepika scored India's third goal in the 42nd minute to take a 3-1 lead while the defenders did well to keep the visitors from scoring in the final quarter to ensure a win.



SECOND TEST:

3.3.2017: The team, led by Rani, scored a 2-1 win against the visitors in the Second Test Match. India got off to a good start by earning a penalty corner in the 9th minute. It was striker Rani who successfully converted the PC to take a 1-0 lead. However, Belarus did well in the next two quarters to contain the Indian women and not allow them too many chances in the striking circle with strong defense. The visitors equalized in the 36th minute when Sviatlana Bahushevich, who also scored the lone goal for Belarus on Thursday, struck a fine field goal. They continued to hold the Indian eves right till the end but a 60th minute PC proved to be crucial as India managed to seal the game with Lalremsiami converting the PC to register a 2-1 win.



FIRST TEST:

2.3.2017:India earned an early lead in the 11th minute through a penalty corner and quickly followed it up with a sensational field goal by Navjot Kaur in the 15th minute to go into the first break with a 2-0 lead. Though Belarus did well in defending their circle in the second quarter, Punam Barla came up with good stick work to beat the defenders in the striking circle to set up a goal in the 29th minute. Sviatlana Bahushevich scored for the visitors in the 37th minute to end the 3rd quarter with 1-3 deficit. But the Indian women came back stronger in the 4th quarter and did well in earning PCs. It was captain Deep Grace Ekka (57') and Gurjit Kaur (60') who came up with a fine PC conversion to help beat Belarus 5-1.



