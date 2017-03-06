Allan Isaacs





South African men's hockey team coach Fabian Gregory says maintaing focus will be important for his side in Sunday's game against Germany. Photo: Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix



CAPE TOWN - The South African men’s hockey team comes up against the precision of Germany at Hartleyvale on Sunday (4pm).





South Africa opened the triangular series with an agonising 5-2 loss to the English national team on Thursday evening.



SA dominated the third and fourth chukkas and created numerous chances which could have won them the encounter.



Unfortunately, they did not take these and with two minutes left they conceded two breakaway goals to seal their fate.



Clinton Panther and Owen Mvimba were not in camp for that encounter and they will add steel to the midfield resources for Sunday's game



SA head coach Fabian Gregory has indicated that the three major goals for this series are to control different phases of the match, to concede fewer penalty corners and to work on discipline at the beginning and ending of chukkas.



The Proteas have tended to concede goals early in chukkas and also at the end. “The players need to be switched on continuously,” said Gregory.



“The decision-making in front of goal is also an area that needs polishing and the players have been working hard on this area as the England game showed that our finishing needs to be more clinical.”



“The short corner numbers have to be brought down; SA tends to concede soft penalty corners and this in turn leads to losses that can be avoided. The 3-2 loss to Belgium comes to mind with a penalty corner, with 30 seconds left being the deciding factor.”



Independent Online