Germany beat South Africa 7-2 in their first match of the second Summer Series in Cape Town. All matches in the series are played at Hartleyvale.





It was a tough day at the office for the South Africans who showed some great promise, but in the end Germany was just too good.



Germany’s Mats Grambusch scored the first goal of the match to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after the first quarter. The score-line was unchanged at halftime. The second 15 minutes of the match was a great quarter of hockey played by the home team. Chances were created and only a brilliant save from German goalkeeper Mark Appel denied South Africa and Jethro Eustice a goal.



Five goals were scored in the third chukka. Germany took charge in the first few minutes after the halftime break with goals from Tom Grambusch and Mats Grambusch, who got his second. Then South Africa finally got on the scoreboard with a brilliant team goal scored by Bili Ntuli. Some great work was done by various players including Tyson Dlungwana who played with more and more confidence as the game progressed. He worked hard at the back with experienced players Rhett Halkett and Eutice, who probably were SA’s best players on the field.



After Timur Oruz scored his team’s fourth goal local boy Daayan Cassiem showed what a deadly combination speed, skill and confidence can be. Cassiem scored a brilliant individual goal after a great tackle to get possession. He had only the goalkeeper to beat and he did it with ease.



In the final quarter Niklas Wellen, captain Christopher Rühr and Moritz Polk scored for Germany.



Two things that stood out from this match were how the local team struggled to handle the counter-attack of the Germans and how some players waited for the ball rather than be pro-active about it.



South Africa’s next game is tomorrow against England. Action starts at 18:00.



The rest of the series’ schedule: Monday, 6 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v England; Wednesday, 8 March @ 18:00 England v Germany; Thursday, 9 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v Germany.



SA Hockey Association media release