A walk in the park

Published on Monday, 06 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia scored four field goals in the 6-1 drubbing of Oman at the World Hockey League Round Two in Bangladesh.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin and Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi contributed two goals each at the Maulana Bhansani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka yesterday.

Tengku Ahmad converted a penalty corner in the 33rd minute and then a field goal in the 48th minute.

Nik Aiman netted two field goals, in the 42nd and 53rd minutes.

Earlier, Shahril Saabah had given Malaysia the lead after only 11 minutes with a field goal.

Mohamed Razie Rahim made it 2-0 by converting a penalty corner.

Mohamed Al Lawati scored Oman’s consolation goal in the 37th minute.

It was world No. 13 Malaysia’s 12th straight win over No. 31 Oman.

Malaysia, 3-0 winners over Bangladesh on Saturday, will play their last group match against winless Fiji tomorrow.

National coach Stephen van Huizen was pleased to secure full points, saying the victory margin was not important.

“We’re here to win matches. The matches are quite robust and very physical. These lower-ranked teams want to win at all cost. We need to keep to our task and just get the job done,” he said.

“We have to keep our cool to avoid any injuries in the knockout stage. Our target is to reach the final to qualify for World Hockey League Semi-Final,” added Stephen.

The Star of Malaysia

