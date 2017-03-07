

Photo by Duncan Gray



Bromac Kelburne continued their drive towards their 13th consecutive men's league title, while the chasing pack closed in on leaders Edinburgh University in the women's top division.





The Paisley side looked as if they were going to run away with the game with two goals in as many minutes. The opener came when Kiwi Nick Finlayson, who had earlier spent some time in the sin bin, deflected a high cross into the net.



Almost immediately Lee Morton doubled the tally with a fierce drive from the top of the circle. But the Taysiders were not to be humbled and Albert Rowling brought the scores level by the interval with a well taken brace.



The first emanated from the Kelburne defence failing to clear the danger and Rowling was allowed to score at the second attempt. Not long after the Taysiders were awarded a penalty corner, the initial shot was blocked and Rowling fired the rebound into the net.



The second half was a fairly even affair but Kelburne had their chances to regain the lead through Ben Peterson`s high shot that was saved by the goalkeeper, then Gary Maitles deflected a shot wide of the target.



The Paisley side finally had their noses in front again, Lee Morton had the easy job of stroking the ball home from close range after brother Craig had done all the build-up work. The result was sealed when a long high ball from Josh Cairns found Ben Peterson, he advanced into the circle and fired a low reverse stick shot into the net.



Grange cemented their second spot in the first division with a 3-0 win at Hillhead. Dominic Wild put the Edinburgh side a goal up at the interval with a penalty corner strike. A second half brace by Frank Ryan provided Grange with a comfortable win in the end.



Edinburgh University moved back up to fourth in the table after a pulsating 3-3 draw with Clydesdale at Titwood - the venue being switched due to the unavailability of Peffermill.



Clydesdale got the best of starts when Aidan Black sent a deflection into the students` net. Ian Moodie levelled for Edinburgh but Clydesdale`s lead was restored through a penalty corner strike by Andrew Allan.



The home side had the chance to increase their lead but Chris McFadden`s spot effort was well saved by David Forrester. Clydesdale did finally go 3-1 ahead with a rebound goal by Danny Cain.



Edinburgh proved the stronger side near the end and open play goals by Dan Coultas and Callum White ensured a share of the points.





Photo by Duncan Gray



In the women`s National League 1 title race the chasing pack are closing in on leaders Edinburgh University.



Milne Craig Clydesdale Western moved to within a point of the students with a convincing 4-0 win over Western Wildcats, the goals came from Lucy Lanigan, Fiona Burnet, Jen Eadie and Heather Lang. Western have a game in hand with a stronger goal-difference and are hot on the tails of Edinburgh University who had the Sunday off.



Grove Menzieshill also closed in with an 8-1 defeat of bottom side CALA Edinburgh. The Taysiders are also only a point behind Edinburgh University, but they have the luxury of two games in hand.



Lower down the division Dundee Wanderers emerged from the closely packed group with a 3-0 win at Kelburne and Emily Dark, Vikki Bunce along with Charlotte Watson on target. It was a big result for Wanderers as they attempt to pull away from the tightly congested mid-table section.



Watsonians moved up to sixth place after seeing off Hillhead 4-1in the final match of the day. The result sees them three points clear of Kelburne and two behind Wanderers as gaps begin to appear in the table.



Scottish Hockey Union media release