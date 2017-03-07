



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles scored an important 3-2 win over fifth-placed Royal Leopold to maintain their place in a very tight Belgian battle for top spot.Leo had taken the lead when Max Plennevaux robbed the last defender and swept in for 1-0.





Boris Gougnard equalised for Racing when he picked up a loose ball in the circle when others had stopped for 1-1 at half-time.



Racing then took control with a powerful Tom Boon drag-flick and a Jérôme Truyens goal within two minutes made it 3-1, sweeping home from mid-circle.



With 15 minutes to go, Tanguy Zimmer got Leo back into the game from a corner but Racing held on for the win.



Truyens said of the win: “I think it was a deserved victory. Aside from the early part of the game, which was a bit complicated, we quickly imposed ourselves. Our opponent had their moments but we managed to defend and keep control of the game."



The result lifts Racing to 32 points, one behind Dragons and level with the Waterloo Ducks. Dragons beat Herakles 2-1 with Alexander Hendrickx scoring the winning goal. The Ducks won 2-1 at Braxgata.



