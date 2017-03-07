Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Polo move six clear as Egara falter in Spain

Published on Tuesday, 07 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
Real Club de Polo extended their lead at the top of the Spanish Honor Division as chasers Club Egara fell to a 5-4 loss to RS Tenis.



For Polo, they were comfortable 4-0 winners over UD Taburiente with Manu Bordas putting them ahead in the seventh minute. Further goals from Pedro Ibarra and Lucas Vila put them 3-0 up in the third quarter before Alex Casasayas completed the win.

For Egara, they were stunned in Santander, falling 4-0 behind in the first half and Diego Arana’s goal made it 5-1 with 20 minutes to go. Late goals from Xavier Aguilar, Pau Quemada and Lluis Mercade reduced the gap to Egara 5-4 but they could not earn a result

Atlètic Terrassa jumped ahead of Egara thanks to a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona, Roc Oliva scoring the win with six minutes to go.

Junior FC moved into fourth place with a 2-1 success as CD Terrassa, coming from a goal behind to win the tie with Marc Perellon and Gaby Dabanch swinging the tie their way. They overtook Club de Campo who lost 2-1 to SPV Complutense in the Madrid derby.

