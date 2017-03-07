



Eight Cardiff &Met players have been named in the Welsh side to play in the Hockey World League Round 2 in Stormont, Ireland which gets underway on Saturday afternoon.





Liam Brignull, Ben Carless, Owain Dolan-Gray, Jacob Draper, James Fortnam, Luke Hawker (pictured), Dan Kyriakides and James Kyriakides have all been named in the Welsh panel from the club who won the country’s first EHL game last October.



They are in good form having beaten France twice in the last week in Paris and Welsh coach Zak Jones says:“We have continued to build on the solid foundations we have established over the past twelve months and I am really pleased with where we are as a group.”



Hosts Ireland also named their panel this morning with the side drawing heavily on EHL talent. Lisnagarvey provide five of the players – Neal Glassey, Sean Murray, Jonathan Bell, Paul Glehorne and teenager Matthew Nelson – while Banbridge supply four: Matthew Bell, Eugene Magee, Jamie Wright and John McKee.



The side is captained by goalkeeper David Harte while Racing Club de Bruxelles’ defender Conor Harte is also in the squad.

Scotland feature Bromac Kelburne’s Lee Morton who played in the EHL ROUND1 last October. Poland draw heavily from WKS Grunwald Poznan with five call-ups along with Rafal Banaszak and Patryk Pawlak from AZS AWF Poznan.



France are another heavy on EHL players. They bring Saint Germain’s Guillaume Deront, Hugo and Tom Genestet, Francois Goyet and Blaise Rogeau along with Racing Club de France’s Corentin Saunier, Jean-Laurent Kieffer, Christophe Peters-Deutz and Simon Martin-Brisac.



Austria will look to HC Oranje-Rood’s Benjamin Stanzl while Italy have Club Egara’s Thomas Keenan among their number.



