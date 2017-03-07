The 18 man Green Machine squad for World League 2 in Belfast has today been announced by head coach Craig Fulton. Ronan Gormley and Eugene Magee with nearly 500 caps between them will line out alongside exciting young talents such as Matthew Nelson and Sean Murray in a somewhat new look squad in Belfast.





Ireland sit in Group A alongside Austria, Italy and Ukraine; the Austrians look the main threat with several of their players having performed admirably at the Junior World Cup in December. Pool B see’s France, Poland, Scotland and Wales with the French looking the side to beat. 11 of their panel picked up a silver medal at the Junior World Cup in 2013 and appear to be coming of age at the right time.



Speaking about the squad and tournament Craig Fulton said “I am pleased to have selected our Irish senior men’s team, it is a mix of exciting youth and senior experience which has been the case for the last 4 months in our build up to playing World League 2 in Belfast. It’s been a while since Ireland hosted a men’s FIH tournament so we’re looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd. The Stormont venue is looking good and the pitch is playing fast, and we’re eager to start our campaign against Ukraine this weekend”.



Squad:



1.Jonathan Bell-Lisnagarvey-Defender

2.Matt Bell-Banbridge-Defender

3.Lee Cole-Monkstown-Defender

4. Paul Gleghorne-Lisnagarvey-Defender

5.Ronan Gormley-Krefeld-Defender

6.Conor Harte-Racing-Defender

7.Chris Cargo-H&W-Midfield

8.Jamie Wright-Banbridge-Midfield

9.Shane O’Donoghue-Glenanne-Midfield

10. Neal Glassey-Lisnagarvey-Midfield

11. Sean Murray-Lisnagarvey-Midfield

12.John Jermyn-C of I-Midfield

13.Eugene Magee-Banbridge-Forward

14. John McKee-Banbridge-Forward

15.Matthew Nelson-Lisnagarvey-Forward

16.Jeremy Duncan-UCD-Forward.

17.Jamie Carr-Three Rock-GK

18.David Harte-Kampong-GK



