India triumph over Belarus 2-1 in fourth Test match

Published on Tuesday, 07 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
BHOPAL: The Indian eves defeated a spirited Belarus side 2-1 to register their fourth consecutive victory in the five-match Test series here on Monday.



Led by captain Rani, the Indian women were quick to start off the blocks with Renuka Yadav scoring a field goal in the 6th minute of the match.

The first quarter turned out to be an eventful one for the Indians as Gurjit Kaur successfully converted a Penalty Corner in the 12th minute to give the team a 2-0 lead.

The visitors responded in the second quarter as Nastassia Syrayezhka scored a field goal in the 21st minute to bridge the deficit.

However, the Indian defence held strong thereafter, denying Belarus any opportunity to score in the two goal-less quarters after half time.

India eventually posted a 2-1 victory.

The Times of India

