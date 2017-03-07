BHOPAL: The Indian eves defeated a spirited Belarus side 2-1 to register their fourth consecutive victory in the five-match Test series here on Monday.





Led by captain Rani, the Indian women were quick to start off the blocks with Renuka Yadav scoring a field goal in the 6th minute of the match.



The first quarter turned out to be an eventful one for the Indians as Gurjit Kaur successfully converted a Penalty Corner in the 12th minute to give the team a 2-0 lead.



The visitors responded in the second quarter as Nastassia Syrayezhka scored a field goal in the 21st minute to bridge the deficit.



However, the Indian defence held strong thereafter, denying Belarus any opportunity to score in the two goal-less quarters after half time.



India eventually posted a 2-1 victory.



The Times of India