

England's debutants



England's men were defeated 3-0 by Germany on Saturday as an eleventh player made his debut for his country in the space of three days.





Peter Scott pulled on an England shirt in today's loss, joining compatriots Brendan Creed, Harry Gibson, Liam Sanford, Ed Horler, David Goodfield, James Turner, Jonty Griffiths, James Albery, Liam Ansell and James Gall, who made their debuts against South Africa a couple of days ago [pictured above].



Germany's goals came all came from penalty corners, with efforts from Grambusch and Windfeder (2) sealing the win.



Coach Bobby Crutchley said, "I was pleased with aspects of the way we played, but Germany were able to demonstrate the relative experience of their group in the way they converted their opportunities.



"On saying that, our group will learn a great deal from games of this intensity."



Despite the scoreline England's heads never dropped, and for long periods Crutchley's side matched the intensity of the more experienced German side, who finished fourth at last summer's Olympics in Rio.



Ian Sloan was handed the captain's armband, with George Pinner having taken the honour in the first game against South Africa.



Team: Gibson (GK), Creed, Sanford, Hoare, Albery, Sloan, Weir, Gall, Ward, C Griffiths, Goodfield

Subs used: Pinner, J Griffiths, Willars, Turner, Carson, Horler, Scott



England Hockey Board Media release