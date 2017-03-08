At a time when not many hockey tournaments for men are happening in the city, Indian Bank has come forward to organise a tournament titled the Indian Bank Trophy from March 11 to 16 at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here.





Twelve teams including Indian Bank, IOB, Southern Railway, ICF, Income Tax, Central Excise, Tamil Nadu Police, Chennai City Police, Sports Authority of India, V. Raja Hockey Academy, AG’s Office and Loyola College will be participating in the tournament to be held in a knock-out format. The tournament carries a prize money of ₹ one lakh with the winner receiving ₹50,000. The second and third place will get ₹30,000 and ₹20,000.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Md. Muneer, Technical Director and an international umpire, said the tournament will be held in two halves with 35 minutes each. “If the teams play out a draw, then a shoot-out will determine the winner wherein the attacker will take on the goalkeeper from 23m and finishing the move in eight seconds,” said Muneer.



Mahesh Kumar Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank unveiled the Trophy in a glittering ceremony.



The Hindu