PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Maccabi USA Field Hockey Chairman Tonja Magerman along with Co-Head Coaches Donna Richardson are pleased to announce the Open Women’s Field Hockey Team for the 20th World Maccabiah Games. The Games will take place July 4-18, 2017 in Israel. Maccabi USA will bring a team of 1,100+ athletes who will join the 8,750 Jewish athletes from 80 countries, participating in 43 different sports.





The athletes are Annie Artz of Medford, Mass., Tufts University; Kayla Devlin of Annapolis, Md., University of Delaware ('16); Alexis Esbitt of Hockessin, Del., University of Delaware ('10); Rose Gorski of Glencoe, Ill., Cornell University; Rachel Gulotta of Metuchen, N.J., The College of New Jersey; Oliva Harris of Danbury, Conn., Bucknell University; Chelsea Kramer of New Vernon, N.J., Dickinson College; Catherine Kurtin of Chestnut Hill, Mass., Yale University; Celia Lewis of Houston, Texas, Tufts University; Catherine Perlmutter of Blue Bell, Pa., Dickinson College; Renee Rosenbum of Audubon, Pa., Slippery Rock University ('16); Briana Rubenstein of Bayport, N.Y., Adelphi University ('16); Camille Scheyer of Glencoe, Ill., Yale University; Meredith Shifman of New York, N.Y., Johns Hopkins University ('06); Taylor Stone of Herndon, Va., University of Louisville; and Yael Yonah of Princeton, N.J., West Windsor Plainsboro South High School.



Since 1932, over 62,000 athletes have participated in the Maccabiah Games, in a celebration of Jewish Strength and Solidarity. Team USA’s success is not only measured by the medals won, but by the impact that the Maccabiah experience had on their lives as well as the friendships they formed.



Maccabi USA builds Jewish pride through sports, generating the emotional intensity, high ideals, and powerful camaraderie of competition. We connect athletes, volunteers, and supporters with the global Jewish community. Our athletic, educational, and cultural experiences build Jewish identity, perpetuate Jewish continuity worldwide, and strengthen support for the State of Israel.



For more information, please contact Maccabi USA Program Director Shane Carr at 215-561-6900 or by email.



About the organization:



Maccabi USA (MUSA) is a federally-recognized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. The organization is the official sponsor of the United States Team to the World Maccabiah Games, and the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. As the official Maccabi representative in the U.S., Maccabi USA supports Jewish athletic endeavors, enhanced by cultural and educational activities in the United States, Israel and throughout the Diaspora.



MUSA develops, promotes and supports international, national and regional athletic-based activities and facilities It strives to provide Jewish athletes all over the world the opportunity to share their heritage and customs in competitive athletic settings. MUSA supports programs that embody the Maccabi ideals of Jewish Continuity, Zionism and Excellence in Sport. Maccabi USA Builds Jewish Pride Through Sports.



Maccabi USA has been selected by the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) as a Multi-Sport Organization (MSO). The nonprofit organization becomes one of 35 MSOs nationwide to be recognized by the USOC for its ability to cultivate a national interest in sport and increase opportunities for participation internationally, nationally and at the grassroots level.



