The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Horler's first ever England goal seals victory

Published on Wednesday, 08 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
Ed Horler continued his fine scoring run at the HJWC2016

England's men secured a second victory in the Cape Town Summer Series by defeating South Africa 1-0 on Tuesday



Ed Horler got his first ever England goal in the 33rd minute from a penalty corner, and it was enough for Bobby Crutchley's team to pick up a second win in the space of five days.

It was a dogged display, with England enjoying their best spell just after the interval and showing good resilience to maintain their lead in the final stages.

George Pinner was again named captain, and the men's final match of the series comes on Wednesday when they face Germany.

Team: Pinner, Hoare, Creed, C Griffiths, Albery, Weir, Sloan, Gall, Scott, Horler, Carson
Subs used: Gibson, Willars, Sanford, Turner, Ward, Goodfield, Ansell

Crutchley's side are gearing up to the vital World Cup qualifiers in London this summer with the Hockey World League on the Olympic Park

England Hockey Board Media release

