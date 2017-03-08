By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA pulverised Fiji 11-1 to complete their Group A fixtures Tuesday to top the group in the World League Round Two hockey match in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





There was never a moment of doubt, as Shahril Saabah scored a first minute field goal and went on to nail three more in the 12th, 23rd and 59th minutes.



The other goals were scored by Rashid Baharom (third, 22nd), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (10th), Fitri Shaari (11th, 55th, 58th) and Razie Rahim (17th).



Fiji scored their consolation off Jerome Edwards in the 29th minute.



Malaysia, ranked 13th in the World, played simple hockey with close passes to hammer the part-time hockey players ranked 51st in the world.



The quarter-finals will be held on Thursday, and Malaysia play against Sri Lanka where another win is assured.



Malaysia are the raging favourites to not only play in the final but also to win the gold medal.



The finalists will move on to the World League Semifinals either in London or South Africa which is a qualifier for the 2018 World Cup in India.



RESULTS: Group A: Malaysia 11 Fiji 1, Bangladesh 2 Oman 3; Group B: Ghana 1 Egypt 1 (Egypt win shoot-out 4-2), China 5 Sri Lanka 1.



THURSDAY -- Quarterfinals: Malaysia v Sri Lanka, China v Fiji, Oman v Ghana, Egypt v Bangladesh.



FINAL STANDINGS



GROUP A



P W D L F A Pts

MALAYSIA 3 3 0 0 20 2 9

OMAN 3 2 0 1 11 8 6

BANGLADESH 3 1 0 2 7 7 3

FIJI 3 0 0 3 2 23 0



GROUP B

P W D L F A Pts

CHINA 3 2 1 0 14 6 7

EGYPT 3 1 2 0 9 5 7

GHANA 3 1 1 1 9 12 4

SRI LANKA 3 0 0 3 7 16 0



