



The European Hockey Federation has announced HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch will host the inaugural Junior EuroHockey Club Cup for Under 14 girls on Sunday, June 4.





The tournament will feature ‘s-Hertogenbosch (NED), AH&BC Amsterdam (NED), Surbiton HC (ENG), Canterbury HC (ENG) and CSP Krylatskoye (RUS).



Speaking about the launch of this event, Marijke Fleuren, President of the EHF said: "The EHF is very pleased the announce that for the first time we will be hosting a Junior EHCC for girls. This will mirror the Junior EHL that is now running for four years.



“It will give our Under 14 girls from the clubs participating in the EHCC a wonderful opportunity to compete against other European teams in a competitive environment as well as enjoy the festival of EHCC in 's- Hertogenbosch from June 2-5.



“As part of our Strategic Plan 2017/24 we have committed to providing the best possible opportunities for all our athletes, as well as creating competitive and dynamic competitions. This addition to the EuroHockey calendar is one that I am especially pleased about as it gives our young girls the taste for European club hockey which is the beating heart of hockey in Europe."



President of 's-Hertogenbosh Mieke van de Akker-Lathouwers added "We are proud not only to host the 2017 EHCC at HC ’s-Hertogenbosch but also the very first Junior EHCC! Looking forward to meeting all the youngsters."



Legendary player and captain of 's -Hertogenbosch Maartje Paumen (pictured) lent her support: "Playing against the best European teams is always exciting! Fantastic that our young teams will have the opportunity to get this same great experience in the first Junior EHCC at our club HC ’s-Hertogenbosch."



Euro Hockey League media release