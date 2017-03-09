s2h team



New Delhi: Host Shyam Lal College, a byword for hockey in the vast Delhi college canvas, successfully defended the Padamshree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Cup tournament held amidst much fanfare here today.





It was the sixth edition of the much awaited annual calendar event, and successive fourth success for the hosts Shyam Lal College.



In the thrilling final, the defending Champions outshone their fighting but brittle outfit Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences (IGIPESS) in all areas of the game, while posting an impressive 6-3 victory.



And the tune and tenor, and the kind of victory it posted behooves of Shyam Lal College, as it is reigning Delhi University Inter College Hockey Champions too.



According to organizers, Praveen Munda played brilliantly, and scored three Goals for the winners while Lalit, Arun and Mansvi netted a goal apiece in the massive rout.



Despite the score, the field proceedings indicated how IGIPESS team tried hard but could not convert its chances. Naveen, Vikas and Ravi scored one goal each for them.



Prolific scorer Praveen Munda of Shyam Lal College deservedly got the Man of the Match award.



Hon'ble Justice Virender Bhatt, Additional District Judge, Vichitra Vir, IPS, and ACP Delhi Police, Former International Volleyball Player K P Rana graced the occasion. Rabi Narayan Kar, Principal, Shyam Lal College, gave away the Trophy and prizes.







Yesterday, Jesus and Mary College won the women's section title. The final saw Jesus and Mary College beat Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College in sudden-death 3-2 after both teams were locked 2-2 in the regular time.



Amita of Jesus and Mary College was declared "Best Player of the Final' epithet.



Stick2Hockey.com