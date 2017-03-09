

Star player: Nur Insafi's Muhammad Bilal Qadir (right) in action during the President's Cup semi-final, first leg match against RMAF at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Insafi’s Muhammad Bilal Qadir and Police’s Baljit Singh Sarjab bagged a hat-trick each to virtually ensure their teams’ places in the final of the President’s Cup hockey competition.





In yesterday’s semi-final, first-leg matches at the Tun Razak Stadium, Division One champions Nur Insafi routed Royal Malaysian Air Force 6-2 while Police gunned down Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)-KPT 6-3.



The Nur Insafi-RMAF match was supposed to start at 5pm, but a downpour forced the game to be delayed for 45 minutes.



But the heavy pitch posed no problems for Nur Insafi, who scored through Bilal (13th, 36th and 52nd minutes), Nur Rahul Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi (33rd), Aamir Shahzad (44th) and Muhammad Ateeq (50th).



Mohd Zulfadli Rosley (26th) and Jamil Johari Ghazali (42nd) reduced the deficit for RMAF.



Bilal, who featured for Pakistan in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Baru last November, was happy with the win.



“We are virtually through to final as we have a four-goal cushion going into the second leg match on Friday,” said Bilal, who has scored 10 goals so far.



“This is first time I’m playing in the MHL (Malaysia Hockey League) and I’m happy to have scored my second hat-trick.”



Bilal also scored a hat-trick when Nur Insafi beat Police 5-3 in a league match.



In the other semi-final, Baljit converted two penalty corners (44th and 54th minutes) and a penalty stroke (60th).



He has 21 goals to his name in the MHL.



Dick Cheny Waili added a brace (20th and 34th) while Muhd Razali Zulkipli (14th) scored the other for Police.



Muhd Termidzi Ismail (10th and 59th) and Amir Zulkarnian Ahmad Robani (15th) replied for UPM.



