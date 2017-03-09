



Ireland's Green Army re-emerged onto the world stage of international hockey in emphatic fashion in January as they stormed to victory in Kuala Lumpur. The side racked up no less than 39 goals throughout their 6 matches and never looked troubled by the opposition. World League 2 in Malaysia marked the first major international tournament the young side had participated in for over 16 months; the last being the Eurohockey Championships II in Prague in July 2015.





But this team have been working away tirelessly behind the scenes waiting for this World Cup campaign to begin. Head Coach Graham Shaw has moulded a disciplined, creative side with a strong core set of values that encompass life on and off the pitch. “Over the course of the last two years we have expanded the squad to 32 players. We have a very strong culture within the team that is very much led by the leadership group and the players”.



A mouth-watering list of fixtures awaits the girls in green as their preparation for World League 3 goes up a notch in the coming months. The Green Army will face the current world number 2 England in a series of training matches at Bisham Abbey that are certain to be a vital learning experience. They will then face Olympic bronze medallists Germany in Dusseldorf for 2 test matches (April 12th & 13th). Germany are a young side with talent abound so again a challenge awaits the Green Army but one which Shaw says the team are relishing “Playing top ranked teams and Olympic medallists like England and Germany provides us with the perfect test after such a successful World League 2 in Malaysia”.



The players enjoy a period of domestic hockey at the business end of the season with Cup finals along with EYHL finals and EY Champions Trophy fixtures occupying the calendar. The side will then head across the Atlantic to Pennsylvania where they will face the USA in 3 test matches at Spooky Nook on May 24th, 26th and 27th. Team USA looks a slightly different side from the one Ireland traded victories with in Valencia in 2015 as they are without the now retired Lauren Crandall, and the Reinprecht sisters. However, they still have the services of Olympians Melissa Gonzalez, Jackie Briggs and the always-dangerous Kathleen Sharkey amongst others.







It is likely the final matches for the Green Army prior to Word League 3 will be a 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin (June 15th-18th). Germany will play host to Ireland, China and New Zealand; with the other three opposition all sitting within the top 8 in the world this again look’s a challenging set of fixtures for the world number 16, although they have proven time and again they are more than capable of playing above their ranking.







The next 3-4 months carved out by Shaw look set to be ideal preparation for the side, several of whom will never have previously played in a World League 3 or equivalent tournament. Shaw concluded “The contact days over the next 4 months leading up to World League 3 will be vital. Between our national camps, and particular USA and 4 Nations we have great opportunities to improve and grow our culture further. America and the 4 Nations also offer us top quality opposition with very different styles which will be invaluable to us as we look to perfect specific tactical elements in the run up to World League 3”.



Upcoming Fixtures:



13th March- Ireland vs England at Bisham Abbey (Uncapped training matches)



15th March- Ireland vs England at Bisham Abbey (Uncapped training matches)



16th March- Ireland vs England at Bisham Abbey (Uncapped training matches)



12th April- Ireland vs Germany at Dusseldorf HC



13th April- Ireland vs Germany at Dusseldorf HC



24th May- Ireland vs USA at Spooky Nook, Pennsylvania



26th May- Ireland vs USA at Spooky Nook, Pennsylvania



27th May- Ireland vs USA at Spooky Nook, Pennsylvania



15th 18th June- 4 Nations in Berlin



Irish Hockey Association media release