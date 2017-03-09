WALTER ALIBEY





National football coach Dennis Lawrence.



Dennis Lawrence, the new T&T football coach, has challenged young hockey players to go out and be history makers, as he and the Soca Warriors did back in Bahrain 2005 when they qualified for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, which was the first time the country ever played in the tournament.





The hockey men will contest Round Two of the World Hockey League at the end of the month at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua. They will play in Pool B of the tournament which comprises Russia, Japan and Switzerland while Pool A consists of Barbados, Chile, Malaysia and USA.



The local stickmen will open their campaign against the Russians on March 25, and will look to attain one of the top three qualifying spots that would enable them to move on to the FIH World League Semi-Finals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) carded for June and July this year.



Lawrence, who accepted an invitation to speak to the young players from his close friends Glen “Fido” Francis, who is national coach and his manager Kirth Davis, said that God used him to take the T&T team to the World Cup but the young hockeymen must now look at being the next group of people to make history for T&T.



“We need to now start thinking right. I want to be the group to create the next bit of history. And the next bit of history will be what you have set out to achieve, the target that the coaches and managers have left for you since September. You’ve worked hard for it and you deserve it. You have given up the time and you have given up the service. Go out now and deliver,” Lawrence said to an attentive group of youngsters at the National Hockey Centre on Monday night.



He told them being selected for a national team means they are among a special group with the opportunity to give back to the country, noting that it is important that they are committed to the task at hand, if they are to achieve this.



According to Lawrence, “Commitment is coming and giving your and understanding that you are in a position that so many others would love to be in.”



He described commitment as a critical factor, saying it is staying firm to what the coaching and managerial staff wants to do and how they intend to go about doping it.



He urged them that players tend to lose commitment when the game gets tough by pulling away from the game plan, however he reminded them it is when the pressure builds that you need to stick to the game plan, saying.



The players later went through their paces in an intense session under Davis and Francis, who later said his troops are 80 percent ready, despite comprising of eight newcomers.



According to Francis the team will be strengthened by the return of veteran Kwandwayne Brown, Tarique Marcano, who plays professionally in England and Shaquille Daniel who is undergoing intense military training in Chaguaramas, on March 19.



The team will also play two international friendly matches against regional neighbours Barbados on March 20 and Chile on March 23, ahead of the tournament.



Francis, an ex hockey standout in his hey days, believes his team will advance to the next phase of the tournament despite facing difficult oppositions.



The Trinidad Guardian