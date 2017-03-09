by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: It’s hard not to be angry with yourself for not scoring more goals against weaker opponents.





That’s why 23-year-old forward Muhd Shahril Saabah (pic) is far from pleased with himself despite having netted five goals – four field and one penalty corner – in two matches of the ongoing World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



Top seeds and world No. 13 Malaysia defeated hosts Bangladesh 3-0, Oman 6-1 and Fiji 11-1 in their three Group A matches.



And Shahril, who has represented Malaysia 60 times, believes he should have done way better.



“I failed to get my name on the score sheet in the opening match against Bangladesh,” said Shahril, who made his national team debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in 2012.



“It wasn’t a good start as I missed a few sitters.



“My penalty corner conversion rate is not good either ... I only managed to score once from the five I took in the three matches.



“I should have scored more goals against our weaker opponents in the group matches.”



But he won’t have to wait too long to add to his tally as Malaysia will be up against minnows Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium today.



World No. 41 Sri Lanka finished last in Group B with three defeats – scoring seven goals and conceding 16.



“I watched Sri Lanka play against China on Tuesday ... they played well and created a few chances. They have a balanced team, so it would be foolish to take them lightly in the quarter-finals.



“I want to continue scoring goals and help Malaysia win the tournament ... and also become the top scorer,” said Shahril, who is the joint top scorer with Ghana’s Johnny Botsio.



The Star of Malaysia