By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Always win is only possible if you play with weaker teams. This essence occurred in India-Belarus hockey test series. World number 12 India outplayed number 20 Belarus by winning all 5 test matches played in SAI sports complex Bhopal. Both teams have prepared themselves for forthcoming HWL-Round 2 in Vancouver (Canada) from April 1. Top 2 teams from Vancouver will qualify for HWL-Round 3 (World Cup Qualifier). Here are statistical highlights:





*Till date Indian eves had played 51 test series against 23 countries, won-20, lost-26 and drew-5.

*On home soil India won 9 test series out of 12 played.

*Indian ladies have played 700 international matches since inception in 1953, won-277, lost-308 and drew-115.

* Rani Rampal- a prolific scorer has scored 108 goals in 185 internationals played by her since debut in 2008.

* So far India-Belarus head to head: Played -6, India wins-6, Goals for India-20, Goals for Belarus-6.



