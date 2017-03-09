Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Indian eves keep the clean slate

Published on Thursday, 09 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Always win is only possible if you play with weaker teams. This essence occurred in India-Belarus hockey test series. World number 12 India outplayed number 20 Belarus by winning all 5 test matches played in SAI sports complex Bhopal. Both teams have prepared themselves for forthcoming HWL-Round 2 in Vancouver (Canada) from April 1. Top 2 teams from Vancouver will qualify for HWL-Round 3 (World Cup Qualifier). Here are statistical highlights:



*Till date Indian eves had played 51 test series against 23 countries, won-20, lost-26 and drew-5.
*On home soil India won 9 test series out of 12 played.
*Indian ladies have played 700 international matches since inception in 1953, won-277, lost-308 and drew-115.
* Rani Rampal- a prolific scorer has scored 108 goals in 185 internationals played by her since debut in 2008.
* So far India-Belarus head to head: Played -6, India wins-6, Goals for India-20, Goals for Belarus-6.

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.