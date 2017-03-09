Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India beat Belarus 3-1 to clinch women's hockey series 5-0

Published on Thursday, 09 March 2017
BHOPAL: Indian women's hockey team dished out a disciplined performance to notch up a 3-1 win over a fighting Belarus and register the five-match Test series 5-0, on Wednesday.



Vandana Katariya (6th min), Gurjit Kaur (15th) and Rani (55th) sounded the board for India, while Yuliya Mikheichyk (52nd) scored the solitary goal for Belarus.

Captained by striker Rani, the Indian women were quick to get off the blocks as Vandana scored a stunning field goal in the 6th minute of the match.

The first quarter went on to be an eventful one for the Indian team, as Gurjit Kaur successfully converted a PC in the 15th minute to take her side 2-0 up against Belarus.

Though the two teams showcased good defensive structure in the following two quarters, the visitors found a breakthrough in the 52nd minute when Yuliya successfully converted a penalty corner.

However, the Indian defence held strong thereafter, and even converted a PC through skipper Rani in the 55th minute to eventually seal the match in favour of India.

The Times of India

