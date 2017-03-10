Penny Sidhu



The Board of Hockey Australia is seeking an exceptional individual to be its new Chief Executive.





This is a unique and outstanding opportunity to shape the future of Hockey at the national and grassroots levels and have real impact on sporting outcomes for all hockey athletes and the greater Australian sporting community.



Hockey in Australia is played by over 100,000 players varying in age from 5 to over 70 years of age, a true sport enjoyed by both male and female participants. The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate:



• Proven experience in managing complex, multi-layered stakeholder relationships, as well as a sound understanding of the governance and political nuances involved in a high-profile sporting organisation is essential.



• A strategic mindset coupled with a dynamic, contemporary leadership style and well-honed people skills;



• An ability to navigate complex stakeholder relationships throughout the national and local sporting environments, in particular with government bodies, member organisations, teams, key sponsors and the players’ association;



• Strong commercial acumen and financial skills and the ability to grow investment in the game;



• A track record for effectively managing communication, media and public relations;



• A passion for sport, an understanding of the Australian sporting landscape and a strong desire to build hockey’s success internationally, nationally and at grassroots levels; and



• Impeccable ethics and personal integrity.



The role is based in Melbourne, Victoria. A detailed statement regarding this opportunity is available by calling the assisting consultants, O’Leary & Partners on (02) 9248 0115 or you may request a copy by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Written applications close on Friday, 31 March 2017.



Hockey Australia media release