Over the past five years, this festival has grown exponentially.



Nadine Maré





Krugersdorp High School (KHS) is ready for the new hockey season.



The team calls itself the Best of the West Girls’ Hockey, and set the stage for a thrilling start to the Best of the West Festival.





The school welcomed 10 U/14 hockey teams from in and around Gauteng. Over the past five years, the festival has grown exponentially and has become one of the favored tournaments to participate in as a pre-season warm-up. This year’s line-up ensured that the top hockey schools in the province had an opportunity to compete against one another.



The aim of the festival was to give all young girls an opportunity to compete against one another in a friendly, yet competitive environment that encourages the development of the sport.



Over and above the fact that the festival marked the beginning of the 2017 season, it was also the opening of the refurbished Henry Hartman Astro. The school has opted to move from the traditional sand-based turf to the International Hockey Federation’s certified water-based surface.



The school would like to thank the community for its support as it was a superb weekend of girls’ hockey.



The highlight of the day was when St Andrews played against Kempton Park and trounced them by six goals to nil.



The hockey players are all very passionate about the sport and are in it to win it.



Lauren Jooste, Marketing Director of KHS, told the News that the school is very proud of their positivity and the hard work their learners put in. They believe that this season will be one to keep track of.



Krugersdorp News