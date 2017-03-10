By Elizabeth Mburugu





Wazalendo Joseph Ndegwa(l)and Western Jaguar Colins Omachi fight for the ball when they played Premier Men at City-park yesterday. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



The 2017 Kenya Hockey Union season that begins tomorrow at City Park Stadium will feature 44 Clubs, nine more than last year.





This is due to the formation of new clubs and the return of others that had not featured in 2016. The men’s National League has three new entrants, namely Mombasa West, Gorilla and Wazalendo Masters as well as five returnees. Some 18 teams will battle for a premier league promotion.



The women’s Premier League has three more teams while the men’s top tier will feature 15 clubs, same as in 2016.



