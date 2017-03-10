Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

More clubs for 2017 hockey season

Published on Friday, 10 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

By Elizabeth Mburugu


Wazalendo Joseph Ndegwa(l)and Western Jaguar Colins Omachi fight for the ball when they played Premier Men at City-park yesterday. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

The 2017 Kenya Hockey Union season that begins tomorrow at City Park Stadium will feature 44 Clubs, nine more than last year.



This is due to the formation of new clubs and the return of others that had not featured in 2016. The men’s National League has three new entrants, namely Mombasa West, Gorilla and Wazalendo Masters as well as five returnees. Some 18 teams will battle for a premier league promotion.

The women’s Premier League has three more teams while the men’s top tier will feature 15 clubs, same as in 2016.

The Standard Online

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.