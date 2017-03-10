By Kasozi Balikuddembe





Kampala Cement's Cidy Alum (left) takes on Movit's Pamela Agaba during the Women's Day Hockey gala at Lugogo on Wednesday. (Credit: Michael Nsubuga)



There was something for everyone as Weatherhead hosted the second edition of the Women's Day Hockey gala Wednesday at the Ugandan National Hockey field, Lugogo.





The event which was hosted under the theme ‘Promoting health through improved hygiene among sports ladies-hockey in particular’ saw Kampala Cement emerging winners after garnering 15 points from the five games they played.



"This is a special day for the women and as we celebrate it we thought about the general health and sanitation of the players in our fraternity," said Jackie Namyalo, the chairman of Weatherhead Hockey Club, the organizers of the annual event.



The participants were also taught how to conduct First Aid earlier in the day.



Mildred Amia emerged the top scorer with three goals as Vivien Namwanje from Old Kampala was recognized as the upcoming player.



The five franchise teams comprised of players from the league and schools including Old Kampala, Kakungulu Memorial and City High School.



The participants were given sanitary pads from AFRIPADS in line with the theme of the day. Meanwhile an exhibition game between a men's select side and women was held as the latter beat the former 2-1.



SELECTED TEAM POINTS



Kampala Cement 15

Roofings 10

DSTV 6

Kiboko 5

Movit 3

AFRIPADS 1



The New Vision