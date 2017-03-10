KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)-KPT are not ready to throw in the towel despite trailing Police 6-3 after the first leg of the President’s Cup semi-final clash.





The two teams meet today at the same venue – Tun Razak Stadium – in the return leg and UPM-KPT coach Azlansaufi Ahmad Supian is confident of staging the “mother of all comebacks”.



“It will be tough, but not impossible. We have done it before ... coming back from two goals down to beat BJSS (Bukit Jalil Sports School) 7-3,” he said.



Another reason why he is so confident is the return of his two key players – defender Razlan Mohd Radzi and midfielder Mohd Sabri Mohd.



Both players had to sit for their university examinations on Wed­nesday and did not feature in the first-leg tie.



“With them back in the team, we will go on the offensive right from the start and, hopefully, get some early goals,” said Azlansaufi, who is aware that they cannot afford to concede too many penalty corners.



“Police have a good drag penalty corner flicker in Baljit (Singh Sarjab) ... he scored a hat-trick against us on Wednesday. So, the challenge will be on goalkeeper Mohd Fareez (Nari Musa) to thwart Baljit.”



Police skipper Baljit, who has netted 21 goals, said they won’t take UPM-KPT for granted either.



“We hope to score first and put more pressure on them. We’re playing well and I’m confident we can beat them again to book a place in the final,” he said.



The other semi-final should see newly-crowned Division One champions Nur Insafi confirming their place in the final after outplaying Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) 6-2 in the first leg.



The Star of Malaysia