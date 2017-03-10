



SV Kampong goalkeeper David Harte says that winning the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for 2016 had an extra element of excitement this year as the world body organised its first gala awards ceremony.





The Irish shot-stopper also won the title in 2015 for his performances with the Green Machine but the presentation of the award could not have been more different between the two seasons.



“The ceremony in Chandigarh was quite the spectacle with local Punjabi dancers,” he told the EHL website. “There was entertainment from India's Got Talent finalists along with the worldwide broadcasting of the event.



“Comparing it to last year, having the award presented to me after a Hockey India League match by Matthew Swann, still wearing my goalkeeping kit and dripping sweat in Mumbai, it was quite different!



“It was a credit to Hockey India and the FIH for putting such an event together to honour all the winners from umpires to players and coaches – having each category represented in Chandigarh made it a unique occasion.”



It was his fifth season in the Hockey India League and he reached the final for the first time, lining out with Kampong club mates Robbert Kemperman and Sander de Wijn with Dabang Mumbai.



“I would have to say it was definitely my favourite Hockey India League experience thus far. Yes, naturally winning more than we have the past three seasons helps but also the group we had this year was a fantastic group of players and a great backroom staff.



“Adding the fact of having two club teammates with me this year made it more special, similar to the year having my twin brother Conor with me. Sharing the highs, lows and unique experiences the country has to offer with those who are close to you makes it an unforgettable six or seven weeks.



“I am naturally disappointed that we didn't go the whole way this year but having missed the semi-finals the past three seasons, it was lovely to have had the opportunity to play in a HIL semi and final. Coming home with a silver medal is something I can look back upon and feel a sense of pride of what Dabang Mumbai achieved.”



Harte's next challenge starts in Belfast this week at Hockey World League Round 2 before focusing on the Euro Hockey League in Eindhoven as Kampong look to retain their title.



Euro Hockey League media release