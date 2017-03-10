By Ijaz Chaudhry





Debutant Hammad Anjum



Five players of Dar Hockey Academy, the great conveyor belt of hockey talent have been named in the Pakistan junior hockey team for the coming tour to New Zealand and Australia.





Dar HA boys in the side are Waqar Younis (goal keeper), Adeel Latif, Awais Arshad, Ali Aziz and Hammad Anjum .



Two other academy players, Asif Haneef and Zulqarnain are among the standbys.



Hammad Anjum, a recent discovery, was spotted by the academy scouts in Chichawatni, district Sahiwal. The tall forward made his first overseas tour with the Dar HA colts to Malaysia a few months back, where he performed outstandingly.



The national junior side would play four tests in New Zealand, against the hosts’ junior team.



From New Zealand, they would move to Australia where Pakistan juniors will participate in the very competitive Australian National Junior Championships in Hobart.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info