Patiala: Ritu Rani, the former skipper of the Indian women’s hockey team, has come out of retirement, five months after she bid a farewell to the sport. The 24-year-old is part of the 18-member Indian squad for the women’s Hockey





World League Round 2, which will be played in Canada from April 1.



Having reached Bhopal today to join the national camp, Ritu is looking forward to making a fresh start, putting behind all the bad memories.



Speaking to The Tribune, Ritu said that her love for hockey never went away, and it was “due to some unavoidable reasons” that she had announced her retirement from the sport. “But I really missed hockey because that is the only thing that I have practically worshipped all my life and it was painful to stay away,” she said.



Ritu was dropped from the team for the Rio Olympics last year, even though it was under her captaincy that the Indian women had qualified for the Olympic Games after a gap of 36 years. After an initial showdown with Hockey India and her coaches, Ritu chose to retire in September last year, citing “personal priorities”.



“My mother-in-law — who is a hockey coach herself — and my husband were my inspiration to return to the field because they realised that ever since I had given up hockey, I was sad,” Ritu said.



“They motivated me to take a leap again since I am too young to quit the game which I started learning from the age of nine,” she added. “Then an opportunity came my way and I grabbed it. I am so excited to be back in action. I am thankful to Hockey India and my coaches for giving me another opportunity and I am not going to disappoint them.”



