Germany won the last match of the 2017 Summer Series by beating South Africa 5-2.





This was the second of two Summer Series events played by South Africa and included teams from England, Holland and Belgium as well.



The first chukka flew past with both teams playing some good hockey. Even though no goals were scored the action was entertaining. South Africa was probably the better team in this quarter keeping the Germans at bay.



The halftime score was 1-0 for the visitors after Lukas Windfeder scored with some three minutes of play left. This goal came after almost 10 minutes of constant pressure on the South African defence.



In any sports game how you start and end a period of play is crucial. South Africa did really well in the first two quarters to not conceded goals in these crucial periods of play. It is something they have been working on and it seems that progress is been made in this area of play.



The third quarter had more than enough action on both sides of the field. Germany took a 3-0 lead with goals from Jonas Gomoll and Constantin Staib. Germany’s counter-attack is deadly. The precision and speed with which they pass and go from defence to attack is something special.



The home team finally got on the scoreboard after Jonty Robinson converted a penalty stroke. South Africa got the stroke after well-worked penalty corner from which Rhett Halkett almost scored.



In the final quarter Germany got two more goals when Niklas Wellen and Nils Grunewald scored. It was the 18-year-old South African Dayaan Cassiem who had the final say of the series though when he scored the second goal of the match for his team.



Next on the calendar for both the South African teams is the FIH Hockey World League in July as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in August. Both events take place in Johannesburg. These tournaments are preceded by the IPT and PHL.



SA Hockey Association media release