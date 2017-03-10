



KUALA LUMPUR: Sri Lanka knew they could not match Malaysia in terms of skill and finesse.





So, they tried the rough-house tactic – playing a robust game and provoking the Malaysian players.



But it was to no avail as Malaysia cruised to a 5-2 win to book their place in the semi-finals of the World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh, yesterday.



Sri Lanka’s aggressive performance resulted in them being reduced to 10 men when Saminda De Costha was flashed a red card in the 39th minute for hitting Joel van Huizen on the head with a hockey stick in an off-the-ball incident.



Joel is the son of national coach Stephen van Huizen (pic).



Forward Mohd Rama­dan Rosli, who replaced the injured Faizal Saari at the last minute, scored a brace in the ninth and 22nd minutes. Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (18th), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (23rd) and Rashid Baharom (29th) netted the other goals for Malaysia.



Nalantha Karuna­mun­gie (14th) and Ishanka Doranegala (27th) replied for Sri Lanka off penalty corners.



Malaysia, who scored five field goals in the first two quarters at the Maulana Bhasani Natio­nal Hockey Stadium yesterday, will take on Egypt in tomorrow’s semi-finals.



The other semi-final will be between China and Oman.



Stephen was happy that his players stuck to their game plan.



“Our plan was to get early goals and we did just that.



“Sri Lanka played a robust game and provoked my players. I told my boys not to retaliate.”



One thing which Stephen wasn’t too pleased with was Malaysia’s failure to get more goals when Sri Lanka were reduced to 10 men.



“Although Sri Lanka were a man down from the third quarter onwards, we didn’t push forward to get more goals. Instead, we played a defensive game and it was Sri Lanka who came back strongly in the last two quarters,” lamented Stephen.



The Star of Malaysia