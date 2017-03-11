



The EHF has named an incredible shortlist – following open public nominations – from which the latest Hall of Fame players will be inducted in 2017.





The EHF received 62 nominations with the following 10 players named on the reduced list:



Naomi Van As (NED)

Tina Bachmann (GER)

Yvonne Frank (GER)

Moritz Fürste (GER)

Ellen Hoog (NED)

Maartje Paumen (NED)

Kate Richardson-Walsh (ENG)

Jérôme Truyens (BEL)

Charlotte de Vos (BEL)

Christopher Zeller (GER)



They are now inviting the fans of hockey worldwide to have their say over who will make it into the Hall of Fame to join Teun De Nooijer, Santi Frexia and Natashca Keller (2013), and Pol Amat and Nikki Symmons (2015) with only three new inductees entering in 2017.



Fans can vote online (click here) from now until 1st April 2017. Following that an expert panel will analyse the voting and they will have the final say on who will join the class of 2017.



The winner will not announce be inducted until a ceremony which will take place during the EuroHockey Championships, Amsterdam.



Fans in Amsterdam will have the opportunity to meet and greet the new Hall of Famers during the Championships. More exiting news on that to follow. Make your vote count! Vote for the players that you think should join the class of 2017.



You can also see a couple of the nominees in action at the EHL KO16 in Eindhoven in April. Three-time champion Moritz Fuerste has been named in the UHC Hamburg side, Jerome Truyens in the Racing Club de Bruxelles squad and Christopher Zeller in the Rot-Weiss Koln selection.



Euro Hockey League media release