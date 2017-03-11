s2h team







Sambalpur University overcame gritty resistance from VBPS University, Jaunpur, to post sudden death victory in the shoot out to become the All India University Champions today at Shivaji Stadium. Both teams shared two goals in the 24th Nehru-Inter-University final forcing shoot out that took place amidst incessant rains.





After a barren first half in which the ultimate victors had territorial supremacy but conceded huge number of counter attacks, VBPS took the lead after successfully defending a penalty corner. Goalkeeper of Sambalpur blocked the first shot that came from the rival captain on the left flank, but the rebound on the other far end was sent in by Bijendra Singh, right winger, for the first goal (40th min).



Hardworking Sampalpur boys created many chances but stopping and shooting inside circle came in the way. The struggled to level. However, they kept the umpires busy with earning penalthy corners aplenty. First set of three continous penalty corners, all taken by Dhaka Sub-Junior Asia Cup captain Sanjib Neelam Xess could not go beyond the first charger.



Sampalpur again got a set of another three penalty corners, but Jaunpur defenders gave jaan to block every time.



Ultimately, it was eighth penalty corner in the second half, where the regular first charger was not playing due to sustaining injury while charging out in the seventh PC defence, Nilam Xess flicked to the centre of net to level.



In the shoot out, Prasan Tirkey and Xess converted while Bijender and Kamlesh of Jaunpur levelled. Three from each side missed out.







In the sudden death, Mithles missed out only to see Xess converting and leading the merry celebrations that followed.



Earlier, Guru Nanak University, Amritsar, beat Bangalore University 3-1 to clinch the bronze.



Inter-Univesity Championships till a year before last was organized by the Association of Indian University. It ofent used to be staged in college campuses, which do not have synthetic play field.



However, in order to improve things and bring more visibility, the Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society has come forward to host it in professional manner.



The Society is organizing six chain of tournaments for various age group since six decades.



