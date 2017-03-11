By BRIAN YONGA





READY TO RUMBLE? Telkom Orange's striker Jackline Mwangi roars in celebration after scoring during their Africa Cup of Club Championship semi-final match against Heartland of Nigeria at City Park Stadium on January 13, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Women’s Premier League champions Telkom Orange begin their title defence against Chase Amira on Saturday afternoon as the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union season gets underway at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Four matches will be played on Saturday and another four on Sunday as teams seek to kick-off the new campaign in style.



Newly promoted Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will make their bow in the men’s top-flight league against Chase Sailors, while the 2013 men’s champions Kenya Police face Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCA-U) on Sunday.



This season reverts to the home and away format and will feature 44 clubs, nine more than last year.



The women’s top tier league has 11 teams (up from nine) including one new, while the men’s top league retains the 15 teams.



The second tier men’s league has three new entrants, Mombasa West, Gorilla and Wazalendo Masters as well as five returnees.



Two months after lifting a record ninth African club championship title, Orange will start as favourites as they chase an unprecedented 20th national crown.



GOOD SIGNINGS



The Jos Openda-led side edged out arch-rivals Strathmore University Scorpions by two points last season to clinch their 19th title and the tactician is targeting another successful campaign.



“We want to try and defend all the titles we won last season without conceding but that will require us to be at 100 percent. The morale is still high and we hope to ride on that this year,” Openda said.



Openda is however wary of Amira, who finished third on their debut season last year.



“They are a decent side and have recruited a number of players and it therefore promises to be a tough match but we want to get off to a winning start,” he added. Openda has not recruited new players choosing to put faith on the players that did duty last season.



Evergreen striker Jackline Mwangi, who topped the scoring charts last season with 19 goals, will lead the attack supported by the pacy Maureen Okumu and Audrey Omaido.



Former skipper Betsy Omalla, who missed much of last season’s title charge but returned for the club championship in January, is also available.



Amira on the other hand will be banking on the return of footballer-cum-hockey player Pauline Naise, who is back playing the sport after a two-year absence.



She last featured for USIU Spartans in 2015 before taking a break from the sport.



“She is a great forward and we hope her goal poaching skills will help us challenge for the title,” Amira coach Linet Onyango said.



TUK have signed four new players in their bid to maintain their league status. The students won last season’s second tier league title.



FIXTURES (all matches at City Park)



Saturday



National men: Gorilla v Daystar University – 12pm

Premier women: Orange v Amira – 2pm

Premier men: TUK v Chase – 4pm, Greensharks v Wazalendo – 6pm



Sunday



National men: Wazalendo Youth v UON – 9am

Premier Women: JKUAT v Multimedia – 11am

Premier men: USIU v KU Vultures – 1pm, Kenya Police v KCA-U – 3pm



Daily Nation