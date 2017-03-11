

Sticky situation: Police’s Mohd Razali Zulkipli challenging UPM-KPT’s Muhammad Hanif Azemi during the President’s Cup semi-final return leg at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium yesterday. — M. AZHAR ARIF/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Amir Zulkarnain Ahmad Robangi cut a disconsolate figure despite scoring four goals in Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)-KPT’s 4-2 semi-final, return-leg win over Police in the President’s Cup





His heroics came to nought as his team failed to qualify for the final after losing 8-7 on aggregate.



Police, who won the first leg 6-3 on Wednesday, will face Division One champions Nur Insafi in tomorrow’s final.



Nur Insafi had an easier time in their return-leg clash against Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). They won 7-0 for a 13-2 aggregate triumph.



In the UPM-KPT versus Police match at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday, Amir was on target in the second, 47th, 54th and 60th minutes.



Muhd Rahimi Iskandar Baharom (24th) and Baljit Singh Sarjab (55th) replied for Police.



UPM-KPT coach Azlansaufi Ahmad Supian praised his team for playing well.



“It’s a disheartening end for us in Division One,” said Azlansaufi.



Police team manager Asst Comm S. Batumalai was delighted that their last-minute decision to compete in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) has paid off.



“This is the first time that Police are playing in the MHL ... it’s a big boost for us to reach the final,” he said.



In the other semi-final, three players – Muhammad Ateeq (third, 22nd minutes), Nur Hrsikesa Thaichana Muruthi (ninth, 33rd) and Muhamad Bilal Qadir (29th, 38th) – scored a brace each for Nur Insafi.



Aamir Shahzad added the other goal in the 55th minute.



