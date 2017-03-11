Pravin Narain



FIJI hockey men's team lost their third match in the Hockey World League round two in Bangladesh on Wednesday.





The Hector Smith-coached side lost to Malaysia 11-1 in their last pool match.



The lone goal for Fiji was scored by Jerome Edwards.



Fiji had players such as Leevan Dutta, Ben Lutua, Rik Bentley, Kyle Kava, Martin Fong, Hector Smith Junior, Adrian Smith and Richard Eyre.



The Fijian side started the competition with a 7-0 thrashing by Oman. In their second game, hosts Bagaladesh thrashed them again 5-1 on Monday.



The Fiji Times