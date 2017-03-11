KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have yet to turn on their ‘A’ game in the World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





But that hasn’t stopped the world No. 13 from qualifying for the semi-finals, where they will meet world No. 20 Egypt at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium today.



That, however, is a bit worrying for skipper Muhd Sukri Abdul Mutalib as he expects a tougher examination from Egypt compared to their previous opponents.



“As the top-seeded team, we should have played much better against our weaker opponents.



“We are struggling to score from penalty corners and that’s quite worrying.



“In the quarter-final against Sri Lanka on Thursday, we won 5-2 ... but we failed to convert the four penalty corners we earned in the match,” said Sukri.



“We will use the rest day today to work on our penalty corner set-pieces to make sure to make sure we get it right against Egypt,” said Sukri.



Malaysia have four penalty corners drag flickers – Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim, Muhd Shahril Saabah, Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan and Mohd Fitri Saari.



The 31-year-old Sukri, who has 270 international caps, clearly knows what’s at stake today.



A place in the final will confirm Malaysia’s ticket to the World League Semi-Finals, which will be played at two venues – London, England (June 15-25) and Johannes­burg, South Africa (July 9-23).



“The stakes are certainly high ... this is the most important game for both teams as the winner will qualify for the World League Semi-Finals. So, it is up to us as the favourites to rise to the occasion and beat Egypt.”



Malaysia last played against Egypt in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in 2010. Sukri played in that game, which Malaysia won 5-0.



Sukri admitted that Egypt have improved a lot since then “as they have yet to lose a match in Dhaka”.



“They play a tactical game and are fast in counter attacks. We must be cautious and make full use of our chances,” said Sukri.



The Star of Malaysia